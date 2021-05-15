Coronavirus
HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,467
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
874,751
153124hr
Sindh
297,078
Punjab
324,589
Balochistan
23,814
Islamabad
79,027
KPK
126,614
Business Recorder Logo
May 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Malaysia reports new daily record of 44 COVID-19 deaths

  • The health ministry said in a tweet that 4,140 new coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday, pushing the total past 466,000 with 1,866 deaths - the third highest infection rate in the region behind Indonesia and the Philippines.
Reuters 15 May 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian health authorities on Saturday reported 44 new COVID-19 deaths, the highest daily fatality rate so far, while new infections remained above 4,000 for the fourth straight day.

The health ministry said in a tweet that 4,140 new coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday, pushing the total past 466,000 with 1,866 deaths - the third highest infection rate in the region behind Indonesia and the Philippines.

infection rate Malaysian health authorities Malaysia Covid cases

Malaysia reports new daily record of 44 COVID-19 deaths

WB recognizes Ehsaas Emergency Cash program among world's largest in terms of coverage

Pakistan records 1531 COVID-19 cases in a single day, a new low since May 9

Death toll rises to 132 as violence rocks Gaza, Israel and West Bank

Qureshi contacts Palestinian FM, reiterates Pakistan’s unequivocal support for rights of Palestinians

Israeli offensive forced 10,000 Palestinians to leave homes in Gaza, UN raises concern

Sindh govt stops fresh Sinopharm vaccinations to ensure adequate supply

Pakistan to receive $153 million from World Bank for coronavirus vaccines

WHO urges rich countries to donate shots instead of vaccinating children

Rawalpindi Ring Road Scam: Opposition demands removal of Zulfi Bukhar, Ghulam Sarwar

Pakistan reports 2517 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters