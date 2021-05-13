Founder publisher and editor-in-chief of Moorad Shipping News passes away

KARACHI: Dawood Yousuf Moorad, founder publisher and editor-in-chief of Moorad Shipping News, passed away peacefully on Saturday.

He was 84 years old.

Moorad started his business from a humble beginning in 1956 when he started publishing Moorad Shipping News.

This began as a four-page newspaper, which was folded in the centre and then personally delivered by him on a bicycle in the early hours of the morning to all the businesses connected with Karachi’s shipping and trade industry.

Being a hardworking man, who had a natural flair for communication and who conducted his work honestly, he succeeded over time in making Moorad Shipping News Pakistan’s leading bi-weekly on shipping and commercial affairs.

This was a publication which at one time many banks and other industries required of their new employees to read before they started work.

Dawood Yousuf Moorad created a publication that was ahead of its time in collaborating, sorting and presenting all shipping vessels activities and information based on various regional arrivals and departures, helping the importers and exporters to track the arrivals and departures of their cargoes through the publication.

As a pioneer, he was presenting vital data since the mid-1950s, which was required for the movement of international cargo, helping Pakistan get ahead in international trade, something that was unheard of then and which we today take for granted.

Many have credited his brilliance in presenting vital shipping and trade information into a meaningful way, which enabled many businesses to conduct their trade with ease and further expand their operations.

He also concurrently ran a prominent printing business, the Moorad Printing Press. In addition to being the publishing house for Moorad Shipping News, it also conducted printing work for many major clearing, forwarding and shipping agencies and for other businesses as well, including the Pakistan International Airlines.

During his time at the Moorad Shipping News, he met and associated with many prominent figures belonging to the world of shipping, which included local agents, international ship owners and chief executives who visited Pakistan.

Having a great friendly personality, it was easy for him to make friends and expand his business through his contacts, as people were always ready to be part of his success story.

Being a prominent figurehead of his family, he dedicated endless time and efforts in helping the poor around him.

Many looked up to him for advice and help, which he readily provided.

Charity was his major contribution to the people who were around him, be it in terms of money or time.

Until his last days, he continued to work and was dedicated to the Moorad Shipping News.

The newspaper is a reflection of his success: how he single-handedly created an iconic publication from a humble beginning.

