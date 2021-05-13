FAISALABAD: Railway headquarters’ Eid special train project flopped due to lack of interest of passengers. Due to deficit, the railway headquarters today canceled 4 more Eid special trains, including 2 from Faisalabad to Lahore and Multan to Faisalabad Trains are included.

Eid special train will not leave for Lahore. Those who have booked in Eid special trains will be able to go to Lahore in Shalimar Express.

A large number have already gone to their homes in view of the full lockdown order. Due to which the decision to run Eid special trains has been postponed by the railways.—PR

