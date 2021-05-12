Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,106
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
864,557
308424hr
Sindh
293,426
Punjab
320,851
Balochistan
23,534
Islamabad
78,382
KPK
124,979
Business Recorder Logo
May 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

OECD urges hiking succession tax to reverse inequality

AFP 12 May 2021

PARIS: Rising financial inequality can be tackled and public finances improved at the same time by hiking inheritance, estate and gift taxes, the OECD said in a report Tuesday.

The report on inheritance taxation highlighted that the richest 10 percent of households across 27 OECD states are estimated to own around half those countries' total wealth, with the richest one percent holding 18 percent.

"Inheritance taxation can be an important instrument to address inequality, particularly in the current context of persistently high wealth inequality and new pressures on public finances linked to the COVID-19 pandemic," said the report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

It noted that a majority of OECD countries levy inheritance or estate taxes yet typically raise very little revenue with them -- just 0.5 percent of total tax revenues on average, Pascal Saint-Amans, director of the OECD Centre for Tax Policy and Administration, told a press conference.

Inheritance fiscality differs widely from country to country. Whereas 48 percent of estates in Belgium are subject to inheritance tax, the figure is just 0.2 percent in the United States, where a raft of exonerations and high exemption thresholds can enable some parents to transfer as much as $11 million tax free to their offspring. That compares with around $17,000 in some parts of Belgium.

The report highlighted tax relief can apply commonly to transfers of specific assets including primary residences, pension assets, and life insurance policies and in some countries be avoided by making in-life gifts.

"Relief provisions primarily benefit the wealthiest households, reducing the effective progressivity of inheritance and estate taxes," thereby reinforcing inequality, Saint-Amans said.

While recognising that inheritance taxes are "not a silver bullet", the OECD found "strong arguments for making greater use of inheritance taxes," albeit better designed ones, not least through making a levy on total wealth received by beneficiaries over their lifetime through both gifts and inheritances.

"Other reforms, particularly in relation to the taxation of personal capital income and capital gains, are key to ensuring that tax systems help reduce inequality," Saint-Amans said.

Taxes OECD COVID19 public finances Covid pandemic tax free

OECD urges hiking succession tax to reverse inequality

‘No talks with India until it revokes August 5 action’

Over 40 years of age: Walk-in Covid vaccination facility from today: Umar

‘Fake’ Covid-19 PCR test reports: CAA takes notice of inbound travellers

Guidelines, protocols notified: No hugs, no handshakes on Eid

Ministry to submit wheat import plan to ECC after Eid

China’s population growth slips to slowest ever

Qureshi says ‘Pakistan would welcome third party facilitation by Saudi Arabia’

Non-deduction of GST on service: Tax levied on Pesco withdrawn

Purchases made from persons in Fata, Pata not liable to GST: ATIR

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.