TEVTA chairperson announces new board of governors

LAHORE: Chairperson Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Ali Salman Siddique has said that TEVTA has re-constituted its board of governors in order to transform itself into international lines.

He said that new board is comprised of top industrialists, best academicians and professionals. While giving the details of this newly established 14 member board he explained that three women are also part of this board which include Member National Assembly Andleeb Abbas, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sumera Ahmed and Director Teaching and Learning Center, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) Mahreen Noon.

Government members are Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, Secretary Industries Wasif Khurshid, Secretary Finance Ifftikhar Ahmad Sahu and secretary board Chief Operating Officer (COO) Rai Manzoor Nasir, he said. He further named the members from private sector and said, from private sector Patron in chief APTMA Ejaz Gohar, CEO Atlas Honda Saqib H Sherazi, Chairman Izhar Construction Ayub Sabir Izhar, Rehan Naseem Bharera Chairman Garment City Director General University of Management and Technology (UMT) Abid Sherwani and Senior Business Strategist Saadat Ejaz are part of this board.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021