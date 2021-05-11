19-year-old Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest Pakistani to climb Mount Everest

Climber Shehroze Kashif has become the youngest Pakistani to summit Mount Everest.

On Monday, the 19-year-old left Camp 4 to begin his summit of the world’s tallest peak. He also shared his tracking link with his friends.

There were more than 400 mountaineers who set to climb Everest, with Kashif being the youngest among them. Kashif successfully scaled the 8848.86-metre mountain peak and hoisted the Pakistani flag.

"After years of wait and prep, the moment has arrived finally so it is getting very hard to control my emotions. I’m bursting with excitement, energy and determination. The last couple of years I have done all I could to prepare and be ready for this moment," Kashif wrote on his Facebook before setting off.

Pakistani climbers who have completed the Everest summit include Hassan Sadpara, Mirza Ali Baig, Samina Baig, Abdul Jabbar Bhatti and Nazir Sabir.