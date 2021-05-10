Covid-19: Kuwait bans flights from Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh

Kuwait on Monday suspended all commercial flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka "until further notice" due to the worsening situation of COVID-19 in these countries, its state media said, quoting official sources. The decision was made on the recommendation of its health authority.

The cargo flights, however, will continue, as usual, an official statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation-Kuwait said.

It added that travelers from these countries will be banned unless they reside outside these countries for at least 14 days.

The country had imposed a similar travel ban on India on April 21 following a surge in COVID-19 cases there.

Most Gulf nations have announced travel bans on South Asian countries following a spike in coronavirus infections across the region.

Earlier today, a similar ban was announced by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

A statement on the website of National Emergency Crisis Management said that the transit flights to and from these countries are exempted from the ban.

“This decision also includes extending the suspension of entry for travelers who were in these four countries in the 14-day period prior to arrival in the UAE,” it added.

Flights between the four countries will continue to allow the transport of passengers from the UAE to Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka and the transfer of exempted groups from these countries to the UAE who have applied for exemption.

Further, UAE citizens, long-term residency (golden visa) holders - and diplomats are also excluded of the ban, which takes effect from May 12, a few days ahead of the Eid festival celebrating the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.