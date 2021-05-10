Pakistan records less than 100 deaths in a single day, a new low since May 2

Pakistan reported on Monday 78 deaths which is the lowest death toll recorded since May 2.

On May 2, the country reported 79 deaths in a single day. The death toll has now climbed to 18,993. According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 37,756 people were tested in 24 hours, out of which 3,447 tested positive for the novel virus.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan is now 861,473, while the national positivity ratio is 9.12%. There are 80,375 active cases while 4,846 are critical cases.

During the past 24 hours, 4,824 more people recovered from the virus, taking the tally to 762,105.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has received a consignment of one million Sinovac vaccines from China. Earlier, the country also received 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford. Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine will also be administered to people above 40 years of age.