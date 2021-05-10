World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2021 marked

LAHORE: Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) Punjab marked ‘the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2021’ by distributing Iftaar boxes and sanitizer pen among doctors at Jinnah Hospital and Services Hospital Lahore.

Chairman PRC Punjab Justice Sheikh Ahmed Farooq (retd) said the day is celebrated to pay tribute to its founder “Henry Dounant” for his countless efforts for humanity. He said this year theme of RCRC day is to give tribute to frontline workers especially doctors who have been performing their duties with full dedication during the outbreak of Covid-19.

He further said that role of Pakistan Red Crescent is not hidden from anyone. PRCS have been helping humanity since inception of the country and the whole nation will always find it in front rows for helping the people who need the most, he added.

