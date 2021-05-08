Coronavirus claims 44 Policemen lives, more than 1500 infected in KP

PESHAWAR: A number of police personnel lost their lives due to Coronavirus while performing their duties round the clock in all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a detailed report of the health department, coronavirus claimed 44 lives of the Policemen with more than 1500 policemen having been infected with coronavirus. The report said that after health workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the policemen were also targeted by the coronavirus.

Hazara division most affected by Coronavirus, claiming 10 policemen lives, while 434 others affected, the documents revealed.

Thirteen policemen were martyred and 151 others were infected in the provincial capital Peshawar, 10 police personnel in Mardan with 151 were infected, four deaths were reported in Kohat with 172 were infected, the documents said.

The official of the health department when contacted, said that Police personnel are also high risk like medical personnel but they are not being vaccinated so far.

He disclosed that Police officers over 40 years of age are being vaccinated like other citizens and the decision was not taken yet to provide separate vaccines for police personnel, the health official confirmed.