ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,677
14024hr
Pakistan Cases
850,131
429824hr
Sindh
289,646
Punjab
314,517
Balochistan
23,016
Islamabad
77,414
KPK
122,520
Bilawal for permanent closure of Chashma-Jhelum Link Canal

NNI 08 May 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has criticized the ‘incompetent and illegitimate’ PTI regime for creating acute water crisis through mismanagement, and called for the permanent closure of controversial Chashma-Jhelum Link Canal.

In a statement issued from the Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP chairman said IRSA’s sole mandate with regard to water is that it could only monitor the distribution of water as per Water Apportionment Accord. IRSA can’t enforce its authority in any other form. “There is an acute water crisis in Sindh after Mangla Dam was filled beyond IRSA’s approved controversial formula. This overall situation has created up to a 27 percent water shortage in Sukkur Barrage and 44 percent shortage of water in Kotri Barrage,” he added.

Bilawal said the sheer ineptitude of the PTI-led federal government has left the water supply from Guddu Barrage completely depleted, adding that the heavy rains last year had filled all dams but the sheer mismanagement by the Federal government under Imran Khan had caused the capacity of dams to be severely depleted.

The PPP chairman warned of a severe famine-like situation developing in Sindh as a result of the PTI regimes policies that have converted lower Sindh into a desert, depriving Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin and Tharparkar of their rightful share of water. It was on record that it was only after the PPP had been consistently raising its voice and putting immense pressure, that the PTI government closed the illegally launched Taunsa Panjnad Link Canal, he added. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said if the water crisis in the lower parts of Sindh remained unresolved, it could lead to a famine-like situation, and people would protest against the unavailability of drinking water in Karachi and other districts of the province.

While addressing the prime minister, the PPP chairman said the season of Khareef crops was fast approaching and that the PM needs to ensure speedy and unrestricted water supply to Sindh, otherwise it would be impossible for Sindh farmers to sow cotton and that would harm our already reeling textile industry that is currently already facing a cotton crisis. Imran Khan should proactively avoid creating more crises, instead of acting reactively later and scapegoating others. “Owing to the mismanagement of the Federal government, an acute water crisis in Karachi and other parts of Sindh has already set in.

