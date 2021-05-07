PSEB launches training program for IT professionals

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), an entity of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, has launched a comprehensive project aimed at enhancing the quality and capability of IT professionals in Pakistan.

The project would improve the skill set of IT professionals by training them in the latest, state-of-the-art technologies such as machine learning, block chain, e-commerce management, digital marketing, penetration testing, and mean/full stack development.

The PSEB would also provide training and assistance for obtaining international certifications such as AWS certified solution architect, CCNA, CEH, and Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator.

PSEB MD Osman Nasir said the program is 100 percent free for IT graduates and employees of public sector organization, while 90 percent cost of training and certification of private sector IT professionals would be subsidised by the PSEB.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021