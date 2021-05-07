APNS condemns drive against newspaper stalls

KARACHI: “The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has been approached by Akhbar Farosh Federation, Karachi that traffic police has started closing and removing newspaper stalls from the various parts of the city.

Sarmad Ali, President and Ms Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General, APNS strongly condemn the drive against newspaper stalls which were established with the permission of the administration since long. This unwanted action would disrupt the distribution system of newspapers and badly affect the dissemination of information to the people. They stated that in fight against the pandemic, the media plays a vital role in providing awareness and educating the masses. They pointed out that media has been declared essential service by Sindh Government in the lockdown order on SOPs for pandemic stage 3 therefore; the akhbar markets and newspaper stalls must be allowed to operate.

The APNS Office Bearers urged upon the Inspector General Police, Sindh to advise the Traffic Police to stop this action. They requested the Chief Minister Sindh to personally intervene in the matter.—PR

