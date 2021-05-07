ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
Business Recorder Logo
May 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices move up in Asia

Reuters 07 May 2021

SINGAPORE: Gold prices rose in Asian trade on Thursday as a pullback in the US dollar and Treasury yields lifted demand for the safe-haven metal, while investors awaited US non-farm payrolls data for April due later this week.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,794.30 per ounce by 0650 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,794.20 per ounce.

“The US Federal Reserve is continuing to push back here, it is good for gold because it’s keeping yields lower. I think this will eventually lead to a weaker US dollar,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

“A test of $1,800 is expected sooner rather than later the way this market is marching on to the beat of a very dovish Fed.”

Focus now shifts to Friday’s US monthly jobs report, which is expected to show non-farm-payrolls increased by 978,000 last month.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold is expected to retest resistance at $1,802 per ounce, with a good chance of breaking above this level and rising to $1,816, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Gold US Federal Reserve Gold Prices US dollar Spot gold US monthly jobs

Gold prices move up in Asia

Tarin covers a lot of targeted subsidy ground

Punjab Peri-Urban Low-Cost Housing Scheme aims to facilitate salaried, working class, says PM

Banks disburse Rs 12bn under Prime Minister's Housing Program

Dawood says tariffs on raw materials will be reduced

Afghan journalist shot dead day after Taliban warning

Bank branches dealing in forex, trade open on 10th, 11th

Diplomats take great exception to PM’s remarks

Construction sector: Over 1,070 projects worth Rs383bn investment registered

Alcohol deaths hit 20-year high in lockdown: UK data

Pandemic drove 230m Indians into poverty: study

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.