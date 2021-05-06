HAVAL by Sazgar tests H6 SUV in Pakistan

Pakistan’s automobile industry’s crossover SUV segment has shown substantial growth over the last couple of years. It was almost non-existent except for some imported vehicles until 2018, and now it is the most populous section, with Chinese, South Korean, and Malaysian auto brands bringing in their SUVs.

Recently, Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) also launched two of its new SUVs in Pakistan, the Haval Jolion and the H6. Jolion was teased on Pakistani roads last month, and now, the H6 test unit has also arrived in Pakistan. The test unit is a 3rd generation H6 SUV that had been debuted in China in mid-2020.

Much like the Jolion, the Haval H6 is a compact crossover SUV that will compete in the highly competitive local crossover market.

The H6 comes with several powertrain options, but it is believed that the version coming to Pakistan will have a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that makes 169 hp and 285 Nm of torque, sent to the front wheels via a 7-speed DCT automotive gearbox.

Its hybrid variant in the international market is accompanied by a single electric motor and a 45 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

As the latest generation vehicle, the H6 comes with advanced features like LED headlights and tail-lights, daytime running lights (DRLs), multiple drive modes, Radar Cruise Control, Traction Control, a smart infotainment touchscreen, an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), a fully Digital Head Unit Display (HUD), and various driver-assist features.

It will be interesting to see how Haval H6 fairs against the other one from a similar category. Perhaps the company aims to launch just one of the two SUVs in the market after thoroughly testing them both.

The affordable prices of H6 variants in the international market may suit the Pakistani market. The prices of H6 go up to $20,000 (Rs. 3.06 million). Even in this range, the H6 could be a tough competitor in the SUV market.