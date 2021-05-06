World
Two Americans given life sentences for Italy cop murder
- Finnegan Lee Elder, 21, had admitted stabbing Mario Cerciello Rega during a late-night encounter while out with his friend Gabriel Natale-Hjorth.
06 May 2021
ROME: An Italian court convicted two young Americans Wednesday for the 2019 murder of a police officer while they were on a summer holiday in Rome, with both handed life sentences.
Finnegan Lee Elder, 21, had admitted stabbing Mario Cerciello Rega during a late-night encounter while out with his friend Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, 20, but both had claimed self-defence.
Tech giant Amazon adds Pakistan to approved sellers list
Two Americans given life sentences for Italy cop murder
PM expresses sorrow over death of Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai in IIoJK
India sees record Covid deaths, new cases in 24 hours
Saudi walks diplomatic high wire on Iran, Yemen
US watching Chinese rocket's erratic re-entry: Pentagon
PML-N's Kallu wins Khushab by-poll, defeating PTI candidate with significant margin
Biden says Republicans have lost their way in 'mini-revolution'
WHO's Tedros hails 'historic' US support for vaccine patent waiver
Blinken visits Ukraine to show support after Russia tensions
15 soldiers killed in Niger 'terrorist' attack: govt
Govt seeks easing of conditions
Read more stories
Comments