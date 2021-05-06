ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.88%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 110.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.47%)
EPCL 50.89 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.27%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (6.47%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.75%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.63%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.51%)
LOTCHEM 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.77%)
MLCF 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PAEL 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
PIBTL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.39%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.68%)
PPL 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.21%)
PRL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 38.59 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.29%)
TRG 163.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.12 (-3.04%)
UNITY 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.36%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,799 Increased By ▲ 39.91 (0.84%)
BR30 24,693 Increased By ▲ 286.81 (1.18%)
KSE100 44,944 Increased By ▲ 380.02 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,383 Increased By ▲ 122.64 (0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Business Recorder Logo
May 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US says ICBM test aborted before launch

AFP 06 May 2021

WASHINGTON: The United States announced Wednesday that a planned test of an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile had been called off before launch, adding that an investigation was under way to determine what went wrong.

The US Air Force said in a statement that it was assessing its options to reschedule the launch, one of a series of regular tests aimed at demonstrating the effectiveness of Washington’s nuclear arsenal and reassuring America’s allies.

“An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, experienced a ground abort prior to launch,” the statement said. “The cause of the ground abort is currently under investigation.”

ballistic missile US Air Force ICBM Washington’s nuclear arsenal

US says ICBM test aborted before launch

Govt hints at taking over KE

Payment to 35 IPPs approved by ECC

Punjab to undergo complete lockdown from 8th

EU puts up guard to Chinese firms, cools on trade deal

China will be urged to fund liability from CPEC ‘dry powder’

Govt yet to comply with some commitments

4 FC soldiers martyred in Zhob cross-border attack

Taliban capture northern Afghan district

Missions asked to shun complacency: PM for greater expat facilitation

Pak-Saudi cooperation to have positive impact on regional peace: COAS

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.