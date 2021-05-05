ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.88%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 110.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.47%)
EPCL 50.89 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.27%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (6.47%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.75%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.63%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.51%)
LOTCHEM 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.77%)
MLCF 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PAEL 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
PIBTL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.39%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.68%)
PPL 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.21%)
PRL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 38.59 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.29%)
TRG 163.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.12 (-3.04%)
UNITY 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.36%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,799 Increased By ▲ 39.91 (0.84%)
BR30 24,693 Increased By ▲ 286.81 (1.18%)
KSE100 44,944 Increased By ▲ 380.02 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,383 Increased By ▲ 122.64 (0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Business Recorder Logo
May 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Koeman touchline ban upheld, misses Atletico game

  • Koeman was sent off in his side's 2-1 home defeat by Granada on April 29 for saying "what a character" to the fourth official after being warned about his conduct.
  • He was given an automatic one-game ban which was then extended to two matches by the federation's competition committee.
Reuters 05 May 2021

BARCELONA: Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman will be absent from the touchline for Saturday's crunch game at home to La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid after the Spanish soccer federation on Wednesday rejected the club's appeal against a touchline ban.

Koeman was sent off in his side's 2-1 home defeat by Granada on April 29 for saying "what a character" to the fourth official after being warned about his conduct.

He was given an automatic one-game ban which was then extended to two matches by the federation's competition committee.

A statement by the competition committee said Koeman had been suspended for violating article 117 of the disciplinary code, which is described as 'showing an attitude of disrespect towards referees, directors or sporting authorities'.

The Dutchman was absent for Sunday's 3-2 win at Valencia which kept his side two points behind Atletico and will also miss the game against the leaders at the Camp Nou. His assistant Alfred Schreuder is set to take charge of the team again.

Barca are third in the standings on 74 points with four games remaining and will leapfrog Atletico if they win on Saturday.

Real Madrid, in second on 74 points due to their superior head-to-head record, host fourth-placed Sevilla on Sunday.

Ronald Koeman Barcelona coach Spanish soccer federation

Koeman touchline ban upheld, misses Atletico game

Four FC personnel martyred, six injured in cross-border attack in Zhob

SC directs govt to fix price of oxygen cylinders in two days

Pakistan administers more than 0.2 million COVID-19 shots in one day, setting a new record

G7 talks vaccines after pleas to help poor

Pfizer expands production as quarterly earnings surge to $3.5 billion

Taliban could undo Afghan women's advances: US report

US interest rates may have to rise if economy heats up: Yellen

Voting begins for PP-84 by-poll in Khushab

Govt sharpens focus on agri sector

AGP asks FBR to revise duty drawback rates

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters