Pakistan
Maulana Tariq Jamil calls on PM
05 May 2021
ISLAMABAD: Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday, the PM Office said.
The meeting focused on matters pertaining to social and regional importance.
Maulana Tariq Jamil was recently awarded with Pride of Performance by the President of Pakistan in recognition to his services for the country.
Also, Member of Punjab Assembly Mian Jalil Sharaqpuri separately called on the Prime Minister here at the PM Office.
