ANL 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.04%)
ASC 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
ASL 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
AVN 83.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.82%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.2%)
EPCL 50.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.29%)
FCCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
HASCOL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HUBC 78.80 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (6.2%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
JSCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.3%)
KAPCO 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.6%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.06%)
LOTCHEM 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.77%)
MLCF 42.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 31.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.42%)
PIBTL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.61%)
POWER 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.55%)
PPL 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.21%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.93%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.79%)
TRG 163.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-2.99%)
UNITY 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.36%)
BR100 4,790 Increased By ▲ 30.3 (0.64%)
BR30 24,687 Increased By ▲ 280.81 (1.15%)
KSE100 44,947 Increased By ▲ 383.11 (0.86%)
KSE30 18,395 Increased By ▲ 134.65 (0.74%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Business Recorder Logo
May 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Halep knocked out of Madrid Open, Thiem cruises through

  • World number one Ashleigh Barty will meet ninth seed Petra Kvitova in the quarters, while eighth seed Belinda Bencic is up against Spaniard Paula Badosa, ranked 62 in the world.
AFP 05 May 2021

MADRID: World number three Simona Halep was dumped out of the Madrid Open on Tuesday, losing 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the last 16 to Belgian Elise Mertens, while Dominic Thiem claimed a straightforward win in his first match since March.

Romania's Halep, who won the Madrid title in 2016 and 2017, is still yet to reach a WTA Tour final this season and this was her earliest exit in the Spanish capital since a 2015 first-round loss.

Halep had sailed through the first two rounds on the Madrid clay without dropping a set but she ended up second best in a match which yielded 15 breaks of serve.

Halep served 10 double faults in the match, Mertens nine.

Halep, a two-time Grand Slam champion and former world number one, was twice a break up in the final set at 3-1 and 4-3 but finally succumbed after just over two and a half hours of play. In the quarter-finals, 13th seed Mertens will meet her doubles partner, Belarusian seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka, who dispatched American Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-2 in just 52 minutes.

World number one Ashleigh Barty will meet ninth seed Petra Kvitova in the quarters, while eighth seed Belinda Bencic is up against Spaniard Paula Badosa, ranked 62 in the world.

The final last-eight tie will see Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova play Karolina Muchova, who needed four match points to beat Maria Sakkari 6-0, 6-7 (9/11), 7-5.

Russian Pavlyuchenkova edged out Australian Open runner-up Jennifer Brady 7-5, 6-7 (8/10), 6-3 despite missing a match point in the second set.

Simona Halep Romania's Elise Mertens Romania's GDP Belgian Elise Mertens

Halep knocked out of Madrid Open, Thiem cruises through

G7 talks vaccines after pleas to help poor

Pfizer expands production as quarterly earnings surge to $3.5 billion

Taliban could undo Afghan women's advances: US report

US interest rates may have to rise if economy heats up: Yellen

Voting begins for PP-84 by-poll in Khushab

Govt sharpens focus on agri sector

AGP asks FBR to revise duty drawback rates

Oxygen gas, cylinders: Ministry seeks waiver of taxes, duties for another 6 months

Tarin interacts with provinces ahead of budget

Power bills for May, June 2021: Govt to recover FCA

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters