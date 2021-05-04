Rain, thunderstorms likely to persist in Balochistan

QUETTA: The Met Office has forecast rain with thunderstorms alongwith gusty, dusty winds weather for various places of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to Met office, rain-thunderstorms with gusty/dusty winds was prevailing over scattered places in Sherani, Zhob, Musakhel, Qila Saifullah, Loralai, Duki, Pishin, Quetta, Qila Abdullah, Mastung, Noshki, Chaghi, Sibbi, Ziarat, Harnai, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Bolan, Naseerabad, Mand, Lehri, Sohbatpur, Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Kharan, Washuk, Panjgur, Kech(Turbat), Awaran and Lasbella districts.

The minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 12 degree centigrade and 6.4 degree centigrade in Ziarat respectively on Tuesday.