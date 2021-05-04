Pakistan
Rain, thunderstorms likely to persist in Balochistan
- The minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 12 degree centigrade and 6.4 degree centigrade in Ziarat respectively on Tuesday.
04 May 2021
QUETTA: The Met Office has forecast rain with thunderstorms alongwith gusty, dusty winds weather for various places of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.
According to Met office, rain-thunderstorms with gusty/dusty winds was prevailing over scattered places in Sherani, Zhob, Musakhel, Qila Saifullah, Loralai, Duki, Pishin, Quetta, Qila Abdullah, Mastung, Noshki, Chaghi, Sibbi, Ziarat, Harnai, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Bolan, Naseerabad, Mand, Lehri, Sohbatpur, Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Kharan, Washuk, Panjgur, Kech(Turbat), Awaran and Lasbella districts.
The minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 12 degree centigrade and 6.4 degree centigrade in Ziarat respectively on Tuesday.
ECP accepts PML-N's plea, orders vote recount in Karachi's NA-249
Rain, thunderstorms likely to persist in Balochistan
COVID-19: Pakistan’s national average SOP compliance doubles from 34% on 25th April to 68% on 3rd May after military’s deployment, other measures
Muslim nations should work collectively to counter rising wave of Islamophobia, PM Khan tells OIC
Pakistan reports less than 4000 COVID-19 cases since April 5
Revered Italian priest dies of COVID-19 in Lahore, having served Pakistan for 6 decades
India Covid cases soar past 20 million: official data
G7 pushes solidarity to tackle global threats
Economic downturn fueling Argentine crypto craze
Armed person shot trying to enter CIA headquarters
Global partnership need of the hour to defeat COVID pandemic, says Akram
Pentagon downplays newest Afghanistan clashes
Read more stories
Comments