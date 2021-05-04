Markets
U.S. Cash Grains-Soy bids steady/firm at processors, steady/weak at elevators
- For corn, bids were steady to weak at processors and elevators and unchanged along rivers.
04 May 2021
CHICAGO: Spot basis bids for soybeans were steady to firm at US Midwest processors and steady to weak at the region's elevators on Monday, grain dealers said.
The soybean basis was flat at river terminals.
For corn, bids were steady to weak at processors and elevators and unchanged along rivers.
Farmer sales of both commodities were slow, an Ohio dealer said.
Dealers continued to roll their soybean and corn basis bids to the Chicago Board of Trade July futures contracts from the May contracts.
Muslim nations should work collectively to counter rising wave of Islamophobia, PM Khan tells OIC
U.S. Cash Grains-Soy bids steady/firm at processors, steady/weak at elevators
Pakistan reports less than 4000 COVID-19 cases since April 5
Revered Italian priest dies of COVID-19 in Lahore, having served Pakistan for 6 decades
India Covid cases soar past 20 million: official data
G7 pushes solidarity to tackle global threats
Economic downturn fueling Argentine crypto craze
Armed person shot trying to enter CIA headquarters
Global partnership need of the hour to defeat COVID pandemic, says Akram
Pentagon downplays newest Afghanistan clashes
Biden to allow up to 62,500 refugees into US after criticism
Higher growth now govt’s main objective: Tarin
Read more stories
Comments