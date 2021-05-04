ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.39%)
Eid holidays announced

Monitoring Desk Updated 04 May 2021

KARACHI: The Interior Ministry has announced Eidul Fitr holidays from May 10 to 15 throughout the country, a notification said Monday. The announcement comes after National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) recommended that Eidul Fitr holidays in Pakistan should be observed from May 10-15. "Announcement of Eid holidays from 10-15 May 2021 clearly stating the intention of reducing national mobility," the statement from the NCOC had said.

NCOC, in a bid to curb the spread of the virus, also announced comprehensive guidelines by the name of “Stay Home-Stay Safe — Eid-ul-Fitr-2021 from 8-16 May 2021”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus NCOC Interior Ministry Eid holidays Eidul Fitr holidays Eid ul Fitr 2021

