Eid holidays announced

KARACHI: The Interior Ministry has announced Eidul Fitr holidays from May 10 to 15 throughout the country, a notification said Monday. The announcement comes after National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) recommended that Eidul Fitr holidays in Pakistan should be observed from May 10-15. "Announcement of Eid holidays from 10-15 May 2021 clearly stating the intention of reducing national mobility," the statement from the NCOC had said.

NCOC, in a bid to curb the spread of the virus, also announced comprehensive guidelines by the name of “Stay Home-Stay Safe — Eid-ul-Fitr-2021 from 8-16 May 2021”.

