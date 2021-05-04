IHC seeks AAG’s assistance in Imran Farooq case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday ordered the Additional Attorney General (AAG) to assist whether a person could be punished in Pakistan if he has committed a crime in London.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Babar Sattar heard the appeals of three convicts including Khalid Shamim, Moazzam Ali, and Mohsin Ali against an anti-terrorism court’s verdict dated Jun 18, 2020, which had sentenced them to life imprisonment.

During the hearing, the chief justice inquired from Additional Attorney General Khawaja Imtiaz, whether a person could be sentenced in Pakistan, if he had committed a crime in London. He said the First Information Report (FIR) of the murder was also registered in London.

The IHC bench directed the AAG to submit a written response in this regard, after seeking directions from the federal government, and deferred the hearing till May 27 for further proceedings.

The convicts – Khalid Shamim, Moazzam Ali, and Mohsin Ali – have requested the high court to strike down the verdict and order their release.

They made the State and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as respondents.

On June 18, 2020, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad had sentenced the appellants to life imprisonment in the high-profile murder case of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Dr Imran Farooq.

They were also imposed a fine of Rs1.2 million each.

In his appeal, Mohsin informed the court that the ATC judge had convicted him, despite the fact that evidence with the prosecution was insufficient to connect him with the crime.

He contended that he had been implicated in the case because of some banking transactions.

He added that being a businessman, he had done several banking transactions with different individuals and entities.

The appellant maintained that it was an admitted fact that he was not present at the crime scene at the time of the murder of Dr Farooq.

The Counter-Terrorism Wing (CTW) of the FIA registered a FIR alleging that the assassination of Dr Farooq was the result of a conspiracy hatched in the United Kingdom and Pakistan by Altaf Hussain, founder of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Muhammad Anwar, senior member of the MQM, and Iftikhar Hussain.

As a result of the conspiracy, Khalid Shamim and Moazzam Ali facilitated and sent Muhammad Kashif Khan Kamran, along with Syed Mohsin Ali, to the United Kingdom to kill Dr Imran Farooq.

Dr Farooq was killed in Green Lane, Edgeware area of London, on September 16, 2010.

