Private educational institutions: 20pc fee concession announced

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to give 20 percent fee concession to students of private educational institutions during closure of schools due to the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a notification issued by the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA), in continuation of closure of all educational institutes till further orders owing to spike in the positive cases, private educational institutes are advised to grant concession of 20 percent in monthly fee of students with effect from April 2021 till their reopening.

However, as per notification, the said concession policy is not applicable on private educational institutes charging monthly tuition fee less than Rs 8,000. Further, fee challan (if already issued/paid for April/May 2021) contrary to above fee concession policy that needs to be adjusted in the next month fee, whereas parents/guardians are also advised to pay fee in a timely manner.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood shared a notification regarding a 20 percent fee concession during the closure of private educational institutes during the third wave of the pandemic.

In response to the demand for fee waiver during school closure, it has been decided to give 20 percent reduction in fee starting from April till the schools reopening.

This is applicable to all schools in Islamabad charging over Rs 8,000 per month fee, he added.

According to another notification, with reference to the decision taken in the meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers (IPEMC) on 27-04-2021 at the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) regarding postponement/deferment of May/June 2021 series CAIE (Cambridge Assessment International Education) exams for the O/A Levels.

It further stated that it is clarified that the A level students (who intend to defer their entry until October/November 2021 exam series) may opt for sitting either in May/June 2021 exam series or October/November 2021 exam series, as per their convenience.

However, it has been brought into the notice of the Authority that some of the private educational institutions (PEls) are restricting their students not to opt for the October/November 2021- deferred exam series which they wish to appear in.

It may be noted that such an act/advice on part of schools’ administration is hindering students to make decision on their exam series independently. Therefore, all PEls operating in Islamabad Capital Territory are advised not to interfere with students’ choices as allowed to them after a mutual understanding.

It may also be noted that the same applies to the students of linear route A-levels.

Since the decision of deferment of May/June 2021 series CAIE exams is made solely due the worsening situation of COVID-19 pandemic situation in Pakistan (as the schools’ academic sessions for respective levels i.e. 0/AS/A level have already ended) and also that the schools had been allowed earlier to collect their dues (in advance) as per the academic schedules.

In this context, it may be noted that only the exams have been deferred and no extension in current academic sessions have been made.

Hence, all PEls operating in Islamabad Capital Territory are directed that no additional tuition fees shall be charged from the students opting to defer their entry until October/November 2021 exam series.

