OCHSL (Kidney Hill) case: AC reserves judgement on accused acquittal pleas till 19th

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court Islamabad hearing an illegal allotment of plots of Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Limited (OCHSL) (Kidney Hill) case against former Senate deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwalla and others reserved its judgement on the accused acquittal applications till May 19.

The Accountability Court-I judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the acquittal plea filed by former Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla, Muhammad Ajaz Haroon former sector OCHSL, and OMNI Group’s Abdul Ghani Majeed reserved its verdict on Haroon plea till May 19 after hearing the arguments of both the parties.

At the start of hearing Mandviwalla’s counsel filed exemption application for the client before the court, which the court approved.

Barrister Qasim Nawaz, counsel for Haroon while arguing before the court on acquittal plea produced some documents before the court on the behalf of his client. The allegations levelled by NAB against his client were false and baseless, he said.

He said that during the investigation it was alleged that Rs 144.2 million has illegally transferred through bank by his client. There is nothing in the reference field against his client under which charges can be framed against the accused.

The court after hearing the arguments of both the parties reserved it judgement on Haroon petition till May 19.

At the previous hearing, the NAB prosecutor, Sohail Arif, prayed before the court that to reject the acquittal pleas of the accused persons.

