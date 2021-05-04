ANL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.55%)
SBP decision on new notes welcomed

Recorder Report Updated 04 May 2021

KARACHI: Patron in Chief of United Business Group (UBG) S.M Muneer, Secretary General Zubair Tufail and former Vice President FPCCI Tariq Haleem have appreciated the State Bank of Pakistan decision not to issue new notes on Eid-ul-Fitr to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Appreciating the decision, Muneer said that we have to learn from the devastation caused by Covid-19 in neighbouring India and take strict measures to prevent further spread of Covid-19 in Pakistan.

S.M Muneer said that thousands of deaths have been reported in Pakistan due to coronavirus and in order to prevent it, the government as well as the people have to take care of themselves and for this it is necessary to use masks and sanitizers, not to go to markets unnecessarily.

He said that the process of testing and tracing of Covid-19 in the country should also be further expedited.

He also asked the business community to make it mandatory for buyers to wear masks during the holy month of Ramazan.

Zubair Tufail said that the entire government machinery is working to prevent Covid-19 and it is a blessing of Allah on Pakistan that Pakistan is much safer than India.

However, we need to be more careful. He said that in the wake of several weeks of lockdowns and weak economic indicators of the global recession, governments around the world are working hard to tackle the new corona virus epidemic in their countries.

The danger is that by interacting with each other after the lockdown, the coronavirus infection could re-infect people, as has happened in India.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

