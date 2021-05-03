World
China has given 275.34mn doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of May 2
- That compares with 270.41 million doses given as of Saturday, up around 4.93 million doses.
03 May 2021
SHANGHAI: China has administered 275.34 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday, the National Health Commission said on Monday.
That compares with 270.41 million doses given as of Saturday, up around 4.93 million doses.
