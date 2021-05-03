Spot gold may test support $1,752

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a support at $1,752 per ounce, a break below could cause a fall to $1,738.

A rising trendline has been broken.

The break signals a reversal on the uptrend from $1,677.70.

A retracement analysis suggests a target zone of $1,724 to $1,738.

The metal is consolidating around $1,769. It may edge up a bit to $1,780 before turning around and falling towards $1,752.

A break above $1,780 may lead to a gain into $1,789-$1,798 range.

On the daily chart, the metal remains below a resistance at $1,776. It may test a support at $1,752.

Only a break above $1,799 could confirm the continuation of the uptrend towards $1,828-$1,875 range.

