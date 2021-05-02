ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,070
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
829,933
441424hr
Sindh
284,738
Punjab
304,889
Balochistan
22,528
Islamabad
75,892
KPK
119,277
Business Recorder Logo
May 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

1Q2021: Standard Chartered Pakistan posts Rs5.9bn profit before tax

Updated 02 May 2021

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited, the country’s largest and oldest International bank, announced its financial results for first quarter 2021.

The Bank delivered a resilient financial performance with a profit before tax of PKR 5.9 billion. The profitability against the preceding quarter (Q4’20) is up by 61per cent mainly on account of strong recoveries and prudent risk approach.

Bank made revenue of PKR 8.3 billion for the period, which is reflective of sharp reduction in interest rates, subdued economic activity and market volatility.

Operating expenses were well managed through efficiencies and disciplined spending with an increase of only 2per cent compared to same period last year. Bank also continued to invest in its technology and digital infrastructure to enable future growth and provide innovative services to our clients.

Moreover, strong recoveries of bad debts, coupled with lower impairments as a result of disciplined risk performance, led to a net release of PKR 573 million in Q1’21 compared to a charge of PKR 187 million in the comparative period.

All businesses have positive momentum with strong growth in underlying drivers. This is evident from pickup in net advances, which have grown by 20 percent since the start of this year. This was a result of targeted strategy to build profitable, high quality and sustainable portfolios. With a diversified product base, the Bank is well positioned to cater for the needs of its clients.

Following on from the unprecedented growth in deposits last year, the Bank’s total deposits grew by PKR 1.2 billion in Q1’21, whereas current and saving accounts grew by PKR 6 billion (up 1 percent) since the start of this year and comprise 93per cent of the deposit base.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Rehan Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited said: “I am pleased to announce that the Bank continues to deliver strong results as evident by our performance in first quarter 2021. The results are a depiction of our solid foundations and robust business fundamentals amid tough external environment.

With the outbreak of third wave of Covid-19 in Pakistan, our focus continues to be on the health and wellbeing of our staff, clients and the greater good of our communities. Despite the external challenges, our digital journey is well on-track as the digital adoption and volumes continue to grow as we bring more innovative solutions to our clients. We are focused on our transformation journey to position the bank for the future as the world resets. We have also made steady progress in further strengthening our control and compliance environment. As we proceed, we are fully committed to delivering a sustainable growth for our shareholders and bringing the best in class services and solutions for our clients.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Standard Chartered Bank profit before tax 1Q2021 International bank

1Q2021: Standard Chartered Pakistan posts Rs5.9bn profit before tax

COVID hotspots: Micro smart lockdown imposed in more areas of Karachi

COVID-19: Pakistan reports 113 deaths, 4,414 new cases in 24 hours

Labour Day message: Govt committed to improving conditions: PM

July-April collection stands at Rs3.78trn

Electoral reforms: PM again invites opposition

Premature termination of 11 oil-fired power plants: Power Division forms body to make recommendations

All available vaccines are safe: SAPM

NIH detects two new Covid-19 variants

PPP terms EVM ‘a non-starter’

PM’s EVM idea a ‘new plan to rig elections’: PML-N

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.