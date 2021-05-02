ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,957
14624hr
Pakistan Cases
825,519
469624hr
Sindh
283,560
Punjab
303,182
Balochistan
22,369
Islamabad
75,498
KPK
118,413
Business Recorder Logo
May 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Investors flock to Rio de Janeiro $4.2bn water company sale

Reuters 02 May 2021

SAO PAULO: The Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro on Friday raised 22.7 billion reais ($4.18 billion) by selling the rights to manage its water and sewage utility Cedae in the biggest sanitization privatization in the country’s history.

Unlisted sanitation operator Aegea, whose investors include Singapore’s GIC and local holding company Itausa, bid 15.4 billion reais for blocks 1 and 4 of Cedae, while rival Igua Saneamento, whose investors include Canadian pension fund CPPIB, paid 7.3 billion reais for block 2.

Although there was no bid for block 3, Rio state raised more than double the amount it set as the minimum for the auction overall, underscoring private companies’ eagerness to buy into Brazil’s underdeveloped water and sewage sector.

Some 16% of the country’s population lacks access to clean water and almost half do not have access to a formal sewage system.

The companies will operate their respective pieces of Cedae, which had been heavily criticized over the quality of the water it provides in some areas, as public-private partnerships for 35 years.

The state had previously said the auction winners would be expected to invest up to 30 billion reais in the four blocks. It was not immediately clear what the winners of the three blocks are expected to spend.

Two other bidders, power company Equatorial Energia and Rio Mais group, backed by Brookfield Asset Management, failed to win any concessions.

Brazil’s government last year approved a bill to ensure water and sewage services will be available to the entire population by 2033, a goal which would cost an estimated 700 billion reais to achieve.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, whose administration has dashed hopes for an ambitious program of privatizations, hailed the auction results as a turning point for “our history and our economy.”

Investors flock to Rio de Janeiro water company sale water and sewage utility Cedae Aegea GIC Itausa CPPIB

Investors flock to Rio de Janeiro $4.2bn water company sale

July-April collection stands at Rs3.78trn

Electoral reforms: PM again invites opposition

Premature termination of 11 oil-fired power plants: Power Division forms body to make recommendations

All available vaccines are safe: SAPM

NIH detects two new Covid-19 variants

PPP terms EVM ‘a non-starter’

PM’s EVM idea a ‘new plan to rig elections’: PML-N

Service providers: Tax to be deducted on amount excluding reimbursable expenses: SHC

Collusion with fraudsters in bogus refund claims: FTO tells FBR to take disciplinary actions against taxmen

Changing lives of working class mission of PM: Fawad

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.