Labourers’ role in national development cannot be avoided: Shireen Mazari

  • The minister said the provision of basic rights to everyone including the rights of workers were guaranteed under the constitution.
APP 01 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Paying tribute to workers on ‘Labour Day’, Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari said that labourers’ role in national development and progress could not be avoided.

In her message on the Labour Day, Dr Shireen Mazari said, “Today is the day to not just honor our workers but to also realize how far we have to go to give them their right to health, education and basic security of work plus a rational minimum wage,” says a press release issued here on Saturday.

She said that the government was committed to ensure the basic rights to all citizens, especially to workers and deprived segments of the society.

The minister said the provision of basic rights to everyone including the rights of workers were guaranteed under the constitution.

She said all out efforts were being made to ensure the basic rights to labourers.

