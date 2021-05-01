Pakistan reduce inbound international flights to 20pc

The National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) has reduced the number of inbound international flights to 20 percent of current numbers to curb rising COVID-19 cases.

Amid high disease prevalence in various parts of the world and the current disease situation in the country with corresponding extreme stress on the critical care system. Pakistan has decided to significantly reduce inbound international air travel, said the NCOC in a statement on Saturday.

As per the NCOC, international air travel will operate at 20 percent of the total current quantum. No change in existing category C list countries Pakistani passport holders (stranded/short-term visa) are allowed to travel to Pakistan, which is subject to examination by the committee as per procedure in vogue.

As per NCOC, all inbound travelers to Pakistan including category C countries list will adhere to the following standard health and COVID protocols across the board which includes negative RT PCR test before traveling to Pakistan (maximum 72 hours old); Rapid Antigen Testing on arrival at airports in Pakistan.

NCOC said that travelers with negative cases will undergo 10 days of self-quarantine at home with stringent TTQ protocols.

Whereas, positive cases will be shifted by the provincial district administration to a self-paid facility for 10 days quarantine with TTQ of contacts (if any). The second RT PCR test will be conducted on the 8th day of the quarantine period. In case of negative results, passengers will be allowed to proceed home. However, in case of positive results passenger will either undergo an additional quarantine period or will be shifted to hospital as per the advice of health authorities.

Furthermore, mandatory registration on the Passtrack app by all inbound travelers before traveling to Pakistan. Deportees are exempted from registration on the Passtrack app. NCOC said that the revised travel plan will be effective from midnight 4/5 May 2021 till midnight 19/20 May 2021. The review will be carried out at NCC on 18th May 2021.