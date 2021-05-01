ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,957
14624hr
Pakistan Cases
825,519
469624hr
Sindh
283,560
Punjab
303,182
Balochistan
22,369
Islamabad
75,498
KPK
118,413
Business Recorder Logo
May 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

Pakistan reduce inbound international flights to 20pc

  • Pakistan has decided to significantly reduce inbound international air travel, said the NCOC in a statement on Saturday.
Ali Ahmed 01 May 2021

The National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) has reduced the number of inbound international flights to 20 percent of current numbers to curb rising COVID-19 cases.

Amid high disease prevalence in various parts of the world and the current disease situation in the country with corresponding extreme stress on the critical care system. Pakistan has decided to significantly reduce inbound international air travel, said the NCOC in a statement on Saturday.

As per the NCOC, international air travel will operate at 20 percent of the total current quantum. No change in existing category C list countries Pakistani passport holders (stranded/short-term visa) are allowed to travel to Pakistan, which is subject to examination by the committee as per procedure in vogue.

As per NCOC, all inbound travelers to Pakistan including category C countries list will adhere to the following standard health and COVID protocols across the board which includes negative RT PCR test before traveling to Pakistan (maximum 72 hours old); Rapid Antigen Testing on arrival at airports in Pakistan.

NCOC said that travelers with negative cases will undergo 10 days of self-quarantine at home with stringent TTQ protocols.

Whereas, positive cases will be shifted by the provincial district administration to a self-paid facility for 10 days quarantine with TTQ of contacts (if any). The second RT PCR test will be conducted on the 8th day of the quarantine period. In case of negative results, passengers will be allowed to proceed home. However, in case of positive results passenger will either undergo an additional quarantine period or will be shifted to hospital as per the advice of health authorities.

Furthermore, mandatory registration on the Passtrack app by all inbound travelers before traveling to Pakistan. Deportees are exempted from registration on the Passtrack app. NCOC said that the revised travel plan will be effective from midnight 4/5 May 2021 till midnight 19/20 May 2021. The review will be carried out at NCC on 18th May 2021.

Pakistan NCOC COVID inbound travelers inbound international flights PASSTRACK

Pakistan reduce inbound international flights to 20pc

Policies leading to economic revival says PM, as FBR post impressive growth

PM wants CPEC to help usher in ISI

SBP hopes to boost investment in Pakistan: Raza Baqir

Sindh detects Brazilian, South African variants

Resolution adopted by EU Parliament: Pakistan expresses disappointment

Ministries, divisions: No expenditure sans available budget, PAOs warned

Assessable customs value of MG vehicles raised by 14.5pc

Govt to lift ban on TLP?

SPI up 0.05pc WoW

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters