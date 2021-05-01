226 die due to Covid-19 in 7 days: Lahore DC

LAHORE: District Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz has said that in the past seven days, 14,083 cases of Coronavirus were reported in the provincial capital in which 226 people died.

While addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said that in the past one day 832 cases and 18 deaths were reported. “To limit the spread of the virus, he said, in one month 59 areas in the city were locked down and currently 15 locations, including Awan Town, Guldasht Town, Paragon Green City, Tajpura, XX Block in DHA, Islampura, Sanda, and Abu Bakar Town and H Block in Model Town, is under lockdown.

He further said that they have allocated 2109 beds in the city’s hospitals for Covid-19 patients; at present, 1009 patients infected with the virus are admitted in 17 hospitals of Lahore, of which 227 patients are at risk. “Moreover, 321 ventilators have been fixed for the Covid-19 patients, of which 227 are in use,” he added.

Talking about the vaccination centres, he said that currently 5 vaccination centres are operating in the city while another 10 centres are being set up. “So far, 322,415 people have been vaccinated with Covid-19 vaccine,” he added.

According to him, since April 13 the administration sealed 449 shops and store, 416 marriage halls, hotels and restaurants and 30 schools for violating the Covid-19 SOPs. They have also imposed fines worth Rs 165,000 and registered 75 cases against the violators.

Talking about sugar availability in the city, the DC said that 21,375 tons of sugar was allocated to Lahore; of which 15,339 tons has been allotted to the open market while 6,034 tons to Ramadan bazaars. “So far, over 8612.95 tons of sugar has been supplied to the open market while 4401.50 frog tons to Ramadan bazaars,” he added.

