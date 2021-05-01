Excise Police seize hashish near City Station

KARACHI: Excise Police Karachi on Friday claimed to have seized substantial quantity of hashish near City Railway Station at I I Chundrigar Road.

According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off which revealed that some unscrupulous persons were planning to transport hashish to different parts of the city through public transport.

Reacting on this information, Excise Police team mounted stiff vigilance and recovered seven kilograms of chars from rickshaw No. D-1716475 near City Railway Station I I Chundrigar Road and arrested an accused Obaid Khan.

A case has been registered against the accused and investigation is underway.

