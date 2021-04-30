ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
PM rejects allegations of ex-FIA chief

NNI Updated 30 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has categorically denied the allegation of asking Bashir Memon for conducting investigations against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The PM said all allegations levelled by ex-FIA chief Bashir Memon were baseless. The prime minister gave these remarks while meeting with senior journalists on Thursday.

“It was not Bashir Memon’s job to file references, why would I give such an order,” said Imran Khan. The prime minister said he only asked the former DG FIA to investigate Khawaja Asif’s Iqama issue.

PM Khan said nobody knew Bashir Memon before this. Former DG FIA used to brief him regarding Omni Group related JIT, he never asked Bashir Memon to file cases against Maryam Nawaz, PML-N, or PPP, the prime minister said.

