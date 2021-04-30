Hungarian minister due today

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto will arrive on an official visit to Pakistan today (Friday) along with a high-level business delegation to explore ways for strengthening cooperation in bilateral trade, economy, and other potential areas.

According to the Foreign Office, Foreign Minister Szijjarto will be visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

On his maiden visit to Pakistan, Foreign Minister Szijjarto will be accompanied by a high-level business delegation comprising over 20 leading businessmen to explore business opportunities in Pakistan.

Besides one-on-one meeting with Foreign Minister Qureshi, the Hungarian foreign minister will also have delegation-level talks.

The talks will review the existing bilateral relations and chart the way forward for taking the relationship to the next level. The two foreign ministers will particularly focus on enhancing cooperation in bilateral trade, economy, and other potential areas such as agricultural research and food industry, science and engineering technology, and higher education.

