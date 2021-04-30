'Continuation of business process during pandemic a challenge'

KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Patron-in-Chief S.M Muneer and President Saleem-uz-Zaman have said that the continuation of business and industrial processes during the current coronavirus pandemic is a major challenge that the federal government has to address. Wise steps should be taken at the provincial level.

The government and the industrialists can develop a joint strategy to continue the production process in the industries.

They said that the government has issued instructions to develop a comprehensive strategy to combat the coronavirus pandemic which is welcome but immediate steps are needed in this regard.

They said the third wave of the corona pandemic has turned into a global crisis and has posed a challenge to human lives as well as the international economy.

S M Muneer said that Pakistan's strategy to deal with the previous corona pandemic was universally appreciated, adding that not only vaccination is necessary to prevent the current corona pandemic but also precautionary measures need to be taken at the government level to prevent it and implementation of it is also urgently needed.

He said that now the current wave of corona is proving to be very dangerous.

He further said that in this critical situation, just as the Pakistani government, the people, the industries and the national institutions together as a nation fought against the first and second wave of corona and won against it.

This is exactly what is needed today. It can be overcome by adopting precautionary measures and effective strategies so that the wheel of the national economy can be continued while saving precious human lives in the country.

Saleem-uz-Zaman said that in the current situation, it is pivotal that for the country's economic survival and prevention of the storm of unemployment, along with precautionary measures and the prevention of pandemic, the process of industrial production must be continued.

