Rs5bn to be disbursed until June: 10,000 businesses set up through Kamyab Jawan Scheme

Naveed Butt 30 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: A total of 10,000 businesses have been set up by young entrepreneurs by getting access to finances through Kamyab Jawan’s Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) and Rs5 billion will be disbursed until June 2021.

A total of Rs8 billion has already been disbursed under this programme, while another Rs5 billion will be disbursed until June 2021.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar informed the meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar to discuss initiatives undertaken under PM’s Kamyab Jawan Programme (PMKJP), through National Vocational and Technical Education Commission (NAVTEC) and the Higher Education Commission, in Islamabad on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Muhammad Usman Dar, SAPM on Youth Affairs, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Chairman NAVTEC, Executive Director HEC, and senior government officials.

Federal Minister Umar was given a detailed briefing on initiatives undertaken for youth development under the umbrella of Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Dar gave a detailed briefing to the committee about the initiatives taken for youth development under the umbrella of Kamyab Jawan Programme. He said the Rs10 billion Skills for All project aimed at revamping the TVET sector in Pakistan.

He further said that 14 components of the project revolved around the establishment of 75 High Tech Skills Centres, National Employment Exchange Tool, Business Incubation Centers, Skills up-gradation of teachers, etc. The chairman NAVTEC said, while briefing the committee, that more than 30,000 students had been given professional training in conventional as well as high-tech fields under Kamyab Jawan’s Skills for All programme.

Federal Minister Umar directed that surveys be conducted to obtain feedback on the success, utility and impacts of those interventions.

He added that “employability of the trained students’ needs to be the topmost consideration for professional training and imparting skills to our youth.”

The Executive Director, Higher Education Commission (HEC), informed that they had planned to establish 12 Kamyab Jawan Sports Academies in various universities across Pakistan.

The HEC has also envisaged the Green Youth Movement project for creating Green Clubs in various universities to mobilise the youth for environmental protection and cleanliness.

Umar emphasised that youth was the highest priority area of the prime minister and the government was taking all possible steps to work for their development and empowerment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

