PIA pilots, crew members receive first dose of COVID-19

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is on its way to becoming the first airline in the region to have vaccinated 100 percent of its crew. The entire PIA aircrew has successfully received the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to PIA, over 400 pilots and 700 other aircrew members have been administered the first dose of a Corona vaccine. They are expected to receive their second dose by mid-May.

The second phase of the vaccination for the national flag carrier's frontline employees will begin on Friday.

In this regard Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA, Arshad Malik said that they want passengers traveling via national flag carrier to move safely.

“We are committed to saving our crew members and passengers from committing the deadly disease.”

Aside from stepping up to immunize its staff, the PIA is also involved in bringing in vaccine doses from China.

Three Boeing 777 PIA airplanes were sent to China by the Government of Pakistan and the Ministry of Health on Wednesday. The move was made in a bid to accelerate the delivery of vaccines to combat the Sars-CoV-2 pandemic.

On Thursday, one of three special airplanes of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) brought in 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from China.

As per details, the second PIA aircraft bringing in more doses will reach Pakistan later today. Meanwhile, the third flight is expected to land at 12:00 midnight on 29th April.

Earlier on 25th April, three PIA planes carrying a consignment of one million COVID-19 vaccine doses landed in Islamabad.