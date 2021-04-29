World
Biden says does not seek 'escalation' with Putin
- I made very clear to Putin that we don't seek escalation but their actions have consequences.
29 Apr 2021
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said Wednesday he was not seeking to escalate tensions with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after imposing sanctions over an array of concerns.
"I made very clear to Putin that we don't seek escalation but their actions have consequences," Biden said in an annual address to Congress.
