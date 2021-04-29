ANL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.22%)
ASC 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
ASL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
AVN 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.9%)
BOP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
DGKC 115.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.45%)
EPCL 51.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.49%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
FFL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
HASCOL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.21%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.63%)
KAPCO 38.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.92%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
MLCF 42.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
PAEL 32.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
POWER 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
PPL 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 39.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 179.90 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.41%)
UNITY 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.65%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -8.44 (-0.17%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (0.02%)
KSE100 44,947 Decreased By ▼ -112.46 (-0.25%)
KSE30 18,390 Decreased By ▼ -74.51 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM welcomes Saudi Arabia peace initiative with Iran, says it will strengthen Muslim Ummah

  • "Iran is a neighbouring country, and all we aspire for is a good and special relationship with Iran,” Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said.
  • "We welcome the KSA initiative for peace with Iran. Iran is our neighbour and KSA our closest friend," PM tweeted.
Aisha Mahmood 29 Apr 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has welcomed Saudi Arabia's initiative for peace with Iran, saying that this initiative will strengthen the Muslim Ummah.

In an interview, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the kingdom wants good relations with Iran. "Iran is a neighbouring country, and all we aspire for is a good and special relationship with Iran,” the Saudi Crown Prince said.

However, he noted that Saudi Arabia had an issue with Iran's negative behaviour, citing its nuclear programme, missile launches and support for outlaw militias. He further said that Riyadh was working with regional and global partners to find solutions to Tehran's negative behaviour.

In a tweet following the crown prince's interview, the PM welcomed the peace initiative and also shared a BBC story titled “Saudi Arabia's crown prince seeks good relations with Iran”.

"We welcome the KSA initiative for peace with Iran. Iran is our neighbour and KSA our closest friend. This peace initiative will strengthen the Muslim Ummah," the PM tweeted.

Pakistan Saudi Arabia Iran Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman PM Imran Khan Saudi Arabia, peace initiative

PM welcomes Saudi Arabia peace initiative with Iran, says it will strengthen Muslim Ummah

US corporations, wealthy must 'pay their fair share': Biden

Voting begins for NA-249 by-poll in Karachi

Empty seats, historic turns: Biden delivers unique speech to Congress

India posts another spike in Covid deaths, record 3,645 fatalities

Biden launches audacious middle class spending package in speech to Congress

Over 200 Covid-19 deaths in a day

Fiscal consolidation or economic stimulus? Country faced with difficult choice: Tarin

Fed stays the course, nods to ‘strengthened’ US recovery

Rs4bn RLNG subsidy approved for export-oriented sector: ECC forms sub-committee for payment to IPPs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters