PM welcomes Saudi Arabia peace initiative with Iran, says it will strengthen Muslim Ummah

Prime Minister Imran Khan has welcomed Saudi Arabia's initiative for peace with Iran, saying that this initiative will strengthen the Muslim Ummah.

In an interview, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the kingdom wants good relations with Iran. "Iran is a neighbouring country, and all we aspire for is a good and special relationship with Iran,” the Saudi Crown Prince said.

However, he noted that Saudi Arabia had an issue with Iran's negative behaviour, citing its nuclear programme, missile launches and support for outlaw militias. He further said that Riyadh was working with regional and global partners to find solutions to Tehran's negative behaviour.

In a tweet following the crown prince's interview, the PM welcomed the peace initiative and also shared a BBC story titled “Saudi Arabia's crown prince seeks good relations with Iran”.

"We welcome the KSA initiative for peace with Iran. Iran is our neighbour and KSA our closest friend. This peace initiative will strengthen the Muslim Ummah," the PM tweeted.