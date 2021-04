Five-day physical remand of Javed Latif granted

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Wednesday remanded PML-N MNA Javed Latif in five-day police custody in a case of inciting people against the state institutions.

Earlier, CIA police sought his 14-day physical remand to complete investigation.

Opposing the remand, Javed Latif’s counsel argued that the case was politically motivated. The counsel said the FIR carried allegations of anti-state narrative and neither any state institution or the government lodged a complaint in this regard, he added.

