New corona SOPs imposed on Torkham border

PESHAWAR: In order to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the authorities have imposed news restrictions/standard operating procedures (SOPs) approved by the government at Torkham border.

Owing to the severe third wave of the corona, the Health department deployed health staff at pedestrians’ terminals to examine the physical condition of every single passenger.

District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Tariq Hayat said that aiming for a rapid increase in the positive corona cases in the country, the Health department adopted precautionary measures at Torkham border.

According to the SOPs, no one will enter into Pakistan via the Torkham border without a face mask and in the same way no passenger from Pakistan will be allowed without a mask to cross the border.

In addition, he said body temperature of every single passenger will be checked through thermal guns at all entry and exit points and a passenger will not be permitted to cross on either side in case of suspicion.

Meanwhile patrolling of the officials of local administration along with forces and police personnel in different parts of the main Bazaar of Landi Kotal and other local markets was in progress to make the lockdown effective.

