63-68 paisa per unit reduction likely in power tariff for March

ISLAMABAD: The power consumers are likely to get relief of 63-68 paisa per unit relief for March on account of monthly fuel price adjustments (FCA).

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded hearing into FCA for month of March on a petition filed by Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA-G) on behalf of X-WAPDA power distribution companies.

The hearing was presided over by chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi here. Member Balochistan Rehmatullah Baloch and member Sindh Rafique Shaikh were also present while member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Maqsood Anwar participated through video link.

The regulator was told that the CPPA generated around 1,740.58 GWh from hydel, 2,734.39 GWh from coal, 1,892.77 GWh from RLNG, 1,036.22 GWh from and 940 GWh from gas costing Rs 49,715 million during March.

The CPPA has sought decrease of 61 paisa for the said period on account of FCA under fuel adjustment mechanism.

The officials of CPPA-G apprised that actual fuel charge remained Rs 5.6010/kWh against reference fuel charge of Rs 6.2295/kWh

The consumers would get relief of Rs 5.8 billion on account of reduction in power tariff for March.

The authority would announce its judgment after reviewing statistics.