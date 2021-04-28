A discussion with the CEO of realme Pakistan Jadon Niu at the launch of the new realme 8 Series
realme 8 Series has launched with some outstanding features. The CEO of realme Pakistan Mr. Jadon Niu brings the vision of realme to the country and we got a chance to hear that from him. Jadon Niu has been associated with realme for a few years now. With his diverse background in the field of Information Technology and overall business strategy, he’s served as the CEO for realme Pakistan for the past three years. realme is celebrated as the fastest growing smartphone brand globally and with the launch of this impeccable series, we took the opportunity to discuss the brand’s impact in the country with the CEO.
- How do you define the overall enterprising philosophy of realme?
With our slogan “Dare to Leap”, realme resonates the daring spirit, visualizing a unique philosophy. We are focused on our young audience which prefers a trendier lifestyle. We are committed to bringing trendsetting products and events for young people around the globe, becoming a market leader amongst Gen-Z. This also reflects on our product philosophy. We make sure to bring advanced technology at a lower price point, disseminating the latest technology, and making it user-friendly. We introduced the "Smartphone + AIoT" strategy to revolutionize the trendy but easier lifestyle the youth prefers. We are the first brand to introduce trend culture into the technology industry bringing trendy gadgetry in collaboration with world-famous designers and luminaries. According to Counterpoint’s statistics of global smartphone shipments in Q3 2020, realme is the seventh top smartphone brand recognized as one of the mainstream smartphone brands globally. With over 25 million shipments in 2019, realme showed a YoY growth rate of 808%, making realme the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the world for four consecutive quarters. We have entered 61 markets worldwide, including China, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, Russia, Australia, the Middle East, Africa with a global user base of over 70 million. With the launch of the realme 8 Series today, we are bringing yet another edition of the realme number series to Pakistan. We have sold more than 30 million devices worldwide from the number series. Our realme 7 Series clinched a 592% more sales volume over the realme 6 Series on the first day of sales in Pakistan alone. These numbers are a testimony of people’s interest in realme devices and we are optimistic this number will go even higher.
What is realme Pakistan’s vision for its consumers? Our vision, in Pakistan and worldwide, resonates with the essence of youth. As a youth-centric brand we try to popularize technology that the youth really demand, and make it available to them at a price point they can afford. Our products truly democratize technology and excite youngsters all around. Last year, Counterpoint crowned realme with the “fastest 50 million sales” and Fast Company listed us among “China’s 50 Most Innovative Companies”. Both of them were astounding achievements on a global level. Overall the journey has been great, especially in Pakistan. We became the trendsetters in design and aesthetics and are taking our fans from Pakistan along with us on this innovative journey so that they can also enjoy the trendsetting technology that we have brought forth in this market. We were the first to bring the flagship technology of 30W Dart Charge in the realme 3 Pro and the Quad Camera in the realme 5 Series. Similarly, the realme 6 Series debuted 90Hz High Fresh Rate Display while the realme 7 Series featured our collaboration with SONY through the SONY 64MP camera. These were all the firsts we achieved and introduced in the market. With realme 8 Series, we bring the Infinite Clarity 108MP Ultra Quad Camera and 50W SuperDart Charge. We work so as our consumers can truly enjoy top-notch premium features in a price band that is in sync with their pockets. We have also created a massive realme Community in Pakistan where we engage in exciting initiatives for our fans such as the @shotonrealme_pakistan where people who use realme smartphones can submit their photography content for the world to see.
What should the customers be expecting from the realme 8 series? There is so much for the customers in this new 8 series, a lot of trends debuting the market. It will bring a 108MP Ultra Quad Camera, a 50W SuperDart Charge, a MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor, and a 5,000 mAh battery. All these features along with a host of other remarkable traits are brought forth in line with our innovation-first approach and a keen eye on what the consumers come to expect from realme. The G95 is the best 4G chipset from MediaTek so far, giving a seamless gaming experience to the users. Both the variants of the realme 8 Series – the realme 8 Pro and the realme 8 have something special for the youth. The realme 8 Pro is a spectacular camera smartphone while the realme 8 will entice all the gamers out there.
How do you integrate the brand to be youth-centric? In true words, realme is the “youth brand”. We have been working majorly for young people all around the world to bring out products for their tastes and needs. We believe that smartphones are not just a handy technology but an upgrade to your lifestyle. Keeping youth in mind, we brought the realme 8 Series with features focused only on the younger generation such as the camera features, a chic body design, and industry-leading technology at competitive prices. We are the popularizer of pop culture in the tech industry, thereby disrupting trends by setting new ones as we go.
How do you rate the design prowess of these new phones? We have worked on the outlook to be very trendy like always. realme 8 Pro and realme 8 are designed with a bold and dreamy enterprise combining hip street elements known as the “Infinite Bold Design”. This Infinite Bold Design gives the devices the dazzling dreamlike look that is both chic and right according to the youth's taste. Also, both devices come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED fullscreen display that is brighter and better at color reproduction, higher contrast, and a more realistic display as compared with LCD screens. It also supports a fast-unlocking light-sensitive in-display fingerprint sensor and a high sensitivity touch sampling rate for better responsiveness when gaming.
What were the biggest challenges for realme in Pakistan and how do you strategize your role for 2021? Like everyone else, we are passing through a very challenging time for humanity due to the Covid-19. It has affected people and businesses all across the world but despite these tough times, we are going full steam ahead by launching new devices in the market. Multiple smartphones, AIoT products, and other smart accessories have been successfully launched by realme in the past months. We are setting a high benchmark and working every day to increase our footprint and our impact. We are always bringing something positive and cheerful for people to cherish in these troubled times. As for the future, we would like to work on bringing 5G products to Pakistan, by creating bigger opportunities and opening newer horizons for the youth. We shall further develop our AIoT ecosystem, create a chain to grasp the core traffic entrance, and accumulate users from the scale effect. By all this, we tend to achieve a more interconnected and integrated AIoT ecosystem, to cover various smart-life scenarios.