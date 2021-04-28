A discussion with the CEO of realme Pakistan Jadon Niu at the launch of the new realme 8 Series

realme 8 Series has launched with some outstanding features. The CEO of realme Pakistan Mr. Jadon Niu brings the vision of realme to the country and we got a chance to hear that from him. Jadon Niu has been associated with realme for a few years now. With his diverse background in the field of Information Technology and overall business strategy, he’s served as the CEO for realme Pakistan for the past three years. realme is celebrated as the fastest growing smartphone brand globally and with the launch of this impeccable series, we took the opportunity to discuss the brand’s impact in the country with the CEO.

How do you define the overall enterprising philosophy of realme?

With our slogan “Dare to Leap”, realme resonates the daring spirit, visualizing a unique philosophy. We are focused on our young audience which prefers a trendier lifestyle. We are committed to bringing trendsetting products and events for young people around the globe, becoming a market leader amongst Gen-Z. This also reflects on our product philosophy. We make sure to bring advanced technology at a lower price point, disseminating the latest technology, and making it user-friendly. We introduced the "Smartphone + AIoT" strategy to revolutionize the trendy but easier lifestyle the youth prefers. We are the first brand to introduce trend culture into the technology industry bringing trendy gadgetry in collaboration with world-famous designers and luminaries. According to Counterpoint’s statistics of global smartphone shipments in Q3 2020, realme is the seventh top smartphone brand recognized as one of the mainstream smartphone brands globally. With over 25 million shipments in 2019, realme showed a YoY growth rate of 808%, making realme the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the world for four consecutive quarters. We have entered 61 markets worldwide, including China, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, Russia, Australia, the Middle East, Africa with a global user base of over 70 million. With the launch of the realme 8 Series today, we are bringing yet another edition of the realme number series to Pakistan. We have sold more than 30 million devices worldwide from the number series. Our realme 7 Series clinched a 592% more sales volume over the realme 6 Series on the first day of sales in Pakistan alone. These numbers are a testimony of people’s interest in realme devices and we are optimistic this number will go even higher.