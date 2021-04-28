World
Minister sidesteps question on UK PM Johnson's apartment refurbishment financing
- "The prime minister has already paid for it," Shapps told Sky News.
28 Apr 2021
LONDON: British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on Wednesday sidestepped a question about the financing of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's apartment in Downing Street after calls for an inquiry into the funding.
Asked if Johnson had received a loan from the Conservative Party for the refurbishment, Shapps said Johnson had paid for the refurbishment.
"The prime minister has already paid for it," Shapps told Sky News.
