Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
28 Apr 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
May'21 87.64 90.07 87.64 90.07 09:31 90.07 2.21 7 87.86
Apr 27
Jul'21 89.20 91.66 88.72 91.42 13:19 91.42 2.20 15772 89.22
Apr 27
Oct'21 87.09 89.21 86.11 89.21 08:42 89.21 2.42 10 86.79
Apr 27
=================================================================================
Comments are closed on this story.