K-Electric top brass meets Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Chairman K-Electric Shan A Ashary along with Khaqan Khan, Member Board of Director and CEO K-Electric Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi called on the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, at Finance Division on Tuesday.

The Chairman briefed the Finance Minister about operations of K-Electric as the main power utility, meeting the electricity requirements of the Karachi city. He apprised the Finance Minister about the challenges being faced by K-Electric during the meeting.

The Finance Minister stated that the government was ready to extend all possible support to the K-Electric for overcoming constraints and making it dynamic and sustainable in the long-run.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021