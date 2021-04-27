Pakistan
Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of country
- Partly cloudy weather is expected in North Balochistan, upper and western parts of KP.
27 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Met office has forecast that on Tuesday, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. While, partly cloudy weather is expected in North Balochistan, upper and western parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa.
Wednesday Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. While, partly cloudy weather is expected in North Balochistan, upper and western parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa.
Past 24 Hour Weather Weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while hot in Sindh and south Balochistan.
Yesterday’s highest maximum Temperature’s (°C): Chhor, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu 45, Padidan, Jacobabad, Mithi, Mohenjo-Daro, Rohri and Bahawalpur 44.
